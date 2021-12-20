49ers snap count: Jeff Wilson runs like tailback of old vs. Falcons

49ers snap count: Wilson runs like Wilson of old vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. could barely get on the field just two weeks ago in Seattle when his surgically repaired knee was acting up on him.

On Sunday, Wilson had a season-high 21 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Levi’s Stadium.

"I felt like myself," Wilson said. "I felt like the old Jeff, before all the stuff happened. It was a good day, and I felt very good."

Wilson sustained a torn meniscus in a freak incident in the 49ers’ locker room during the 49ers’ offseason program in May. He underwent surgery the following day.

Wilson was unable to get on the field with his teammates until Nov. 3, when the club opened the practice window for him.

In the first three games in which he appeared, Wilson averaged fewer than 3 yards per rushing attempt. He played only two offensive snaps on Dec. 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

But in starts the past two games in place of leading rusher Elijah Mitchell, Wilson has 166 yards on 34 carries for a 4.9-yard average.

Wilson played 50 of the 49ers’ 57 offensive snaps against the Falcons.

“It’s taken him a while to get his legs back,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He's been looking so much better these last few weeks and each week he gets stronger and stronger.

“He gave us a little scare there at the beginning of the game when our defense stopped them on the fourth-and-one, I thought he got hurt celebrating with the guys. So it gave us the scare, but he ended up being all right. He had a hell of a game today.”

Here is how much action every 49ers player saw on offense, defense and special teams . . .

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo 57

Running back: Jeff Wilson 50, Kyle Juszczyk 30, JaMycal Hasty 3

Wide receiver: Brandon Aiyuk 56, Deebo Samuel 46, Jauan Jennings 25, Trent Sherfield 5, Travis Benjamin 1

Tight end: George Kittle 55, Charlie Woerner 13, Ross Dwelley 1

Offensive line: Laken Tomlinson 57, Daniel Brunskill 57, Tom Compton 57, Alex Mack 57, Trent Williams 57

Defensive line: Nick Bosa 47, Arik Armstead 44, D.J. Jones 35, Samson Ebukam 33, Arden Key 25, Kentavius Street 21, Kevin Givens 20, Jordan Willis 12, Charles Omenihu 12

Linebacker: Marcell Harris 60, Fred Warner 60, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 14

Cornerback: Josh Norman 57, Ambry Thomas 57, K’Waun Williams 40, Deommodore Lenoir 5

Safety: Jimmie Ward 60, Jaquiski Tartt 54, Talanoa Hufanga 7, Jarrod Wilson 2

Special teams: Woerner 20, Flannigan-Fowles 18, Jarrod Wilson 17, Mitch Wishnowsky 15, Deommodore Lenoir 15, Brian Hill 15, Tyrell Adams 14, Sherfield 14, Dontae Johnson 12, River Cracraft 11, Hasty 11, Taybor Pepper 9, Dwelley 9, Armstead 9, Jones 8, Willis 7, Robbie Gould 5, Jake Brendel 5, Aaron Banks 5, Brunskill 5, Tomlinson 5, Compton 5, Harris 5, Juszczyk 4, Key 4, Hufanga 4, Ward 3, Omenihu 3, Aiyuk 2, Warner 1, Tartt 1, Bosa 1, K.Williams 1, Ebukam 1

Did not play: QB Trey Lance, OL Jaylon Moore

Not active: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Dre Greenlaw, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

