49ers snap count: Javon Kinlaw plays a lot in win vs. Eagles

Kinlaw gets a lot of playing time in 49ers' win vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The status of defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was in question heading into the 49ers’ Week 2 game.

But he left little doubt about his ability to get back on the field as he progressively improved throughout the week.Kinlaw, a first-round draft pick in 2020, sat out the 49ers’ season opener against the Detroit Lions due to a knee condition.

He not only started in the 49ers’ 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kinlaw played a lot.

“I felt excellent,” said Kinlaw before giving credit to the team’s athletic training and strength & conditioning staffs.

Defensive end Nick Bosa played 44 snaps, the most of any 49ers defensive lineman.

Surprisingly, Kinlaw was second with 42 snaps.

He registered one tackle and was responsible for clogging up the middle on Eagles run plays.

But his biggest contribution came in the second quarter when Kinlaw (6-foot-5) used his 35-inch arm length, 10 1/2-inch hands and 33-inch vertical leap to block Jake Elliott’s 47-yard field goal attempt — albeit, a low kick — early in the second quarter.

The play proved to be one of several momentum-changing plays from the 49ers’ special teams and defense.

The 49ers returned home late Sunday with a 2-0 record after victories in Detroit and Philadelphia with an in-between stop for practices in West Virginia.

“We’ve been on the road for, I don’t know how many days now,” Kinlaw said. “It feels like three months. It’s always good when you can go back home with a win — a big team win like this.”

Here is how much each member of the 49ers played Sunday on offense, defense and special teams:

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo 70

Story continues

Running back: Elijah Mitchell 43, Kyle Juszczyk 41, JaMycal Hasty 25, Trenton Cannon 1, Trey Sermon 1

Wide receiver: Deebo Samuel 49, Brandon Aiyuk 38, Trent Sherfield 24, Mohamed Sanu 20, Jauan Jennings 6

Tight end: George Kittle 70, Ross Dwelley 23, Charlie Woerner 9

Offensive line: Daniel Brunskill 70, Laken Tomlinson 70, Mike McGlinchey 70, Alex Mack 70, Trent Williams 70

Defensive line: Nick Bosa 44, Javon Kinlaw 42, Arik Armstead 39, D.J. Jones 30, Kentavius Street 23, Arden Key 19, Samson Ebukam 16, Dee Ford 15, Kevin Givens 5

Linebacker: Fred Warner 58, Azeez Al-Shaair 58, Marcell Harris 11, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 17,

Cornerback: Deommodore Lenoir 56, Josh Norman 56, K’Waun Williams 47

Safety: Jimmie Ward 58, Jaquiski Tartt 58, Talanoa Hufanga 2

Special teams: Dontae Johnson 18, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 17, Harris 17, Woerner 15, Hufanga 14, Cannon 13, Mitch Wishnowsky 12, Ebukam 11, Tavon Wilson 9, Taybor Pepper 8, Dwelley 8, Ward 8, Dre Kirkpatrick 7, Juszczyk 6, Hasty 6, Sherfield 6, Sanu 5, Armstead 5, Jones 5, Key 4, Jake Brendel 3, Robbie Gould 3, Tom Compton 3, Brunskill 3, Tomlinson 3, McGlinchey 3, Jennings 3, Aiyuk 2, Al-Shaair 2, Warner 2, Lenoir 2, Kinlaw 2, Kittle 1, Sermon 1, K.Williams 1, Bosa 1, Street 1, Ford 1

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast