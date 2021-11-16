49ers snap count: Jauan Jennings makes impact away from ball

49ers snap count: Jennings makes impact away from ball originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jauan Jennings caught just one pass for 3 yards in his first game as the 49ers’ No. 3 wide receiver.

But those numbers do not speak to the impact Jennings made while playing a career-high 32 offensive snaps Monday night in the 49ers’ 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium.

Jennings took over as the 49ers’ slot receiver for veteran Mohamed Sanu, who was placed on injured reserve Monday with a knee injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings did what was asked of him in the passing game, and he also made a contribution as a run-blocker. The 49ers ran the ball on 44 of their 64 offensive plays.

“Jauan is a guy who enjoys playing football,” Shanahan said. “He only plays one way. He’s very excited out there, and the more he gets out there and used to playing, I think the better he’ll get and the more he’ll help us.”

On the other side of the ball, newly acquired defensive lineman Charles Omenihu saw his first action with the team. He played 13 snaps as part of the 49ers’ nine-man defensive line rotation. He was not credited with any tackles.

Here is how much action every 49ers player saw on offense, defense and special teams:

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo 68

Running back: Kyle Juszczyk 40, Elijah Mitchell 36, Jeff Wilson 22

Wide receiver: Brandon Aiyuk 61, Deebo Samuel 49, Jauan Jennings 32, Trent Sherfield 18, Travis Benjamin 3

Tight end: George Kittle 52, Charlie Woerner 18, Ross Dwelley 9

Offensive line: Daniel Brunskill 68, Laken Tomlinson 68, Alex Mack 68, Trent Williams 68, Tom Compton 49, Jaylon Moore 19

Defensive line: Arik Armstead 42, Nick Bosa 42, Samson Ebukam 27, Arden Key 24, D.J. Jones 23, Jordan Willis 20, Kentavius Street 15, Kevin Givens 14, Charles Omenihu 13

Linebacker: Fred Warner 55, Azeez Al-Shaair 53

Cornerback: Josh Norman 55, Emmanuel Moseley 55, K’Waun Williams 51, Dontae Johnson 4

Safety: Talanoa Hufanga 55, Jimmie Ward 55 , Tony Jefferson 2

Special teams: Woerner 20, Marcell Harris 18, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 18, Johnson 18, Mitch Wishnowsky 14, Trenton Cannon 14, Sherfield 14, Ambry Thomas 12, Trey Sermon 11, Jefferson 11, Dwelley 9, Taybor Pepper 8, Deommodore Lenoir 8, Armstead 8, Jones 8, Hufanga 6, Jake Brendel 5, Robbie Gould 5, Brunskill 5, Tomlinson 5, Compton 5, Willis 5, Aaron Banks 4, Aiyuk 4, Juszczyk 4, Jennings 3, Key 3, Street 3, Kittle 1, Mitchell 1, Moore 1, Warner 1, Al-Shaair 1

Did not play: QB Trey Lance

Not active: CB Dre Kirkpatrick, RB JaMycal Hasty, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Maurice Hurst

