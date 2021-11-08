49ers snap count: George Kittle returns from IR to typical role

49ers snap count: Kittle returns from IR to typical role originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tight end George Kittle was activated off injured reserve over the weekend and, by and large, resumed his typical role.

Kittle played 43 of the 49ers’ 59 snaps in the team’s revealing 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Kittle caught six passes for 101 yards and his first touchdown of the season. But the first lost fumble of his NFL career brought a quick end to the 49ers’ second drive of the game in Cardinals territory.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk played more snaps than Deebo Samuel for the second week in a row. Like Kittle, Aiyuk had a season-high output but also contributed to the 49ers’ problems with a critical first-half turnover.

Aiyuk had six receptions for 89 yards. He lost a fumble at the Cardinals’ 7-yard line early in the second quarter with the 49ers trailing 14-0.

Samuel, who was listed as questionable with a calf condition entering the game, played 54 snaps and had five catches for 63 yards.

Running back Elijah Mitchell had a limited week of practice due to a rib injury. He still played 39 snaps. Mitchell had eight carries for 36 yards and five receptions for 43 yards.

The 49ers activated running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for the game off the physically-unable-to-perform list and deactivated healthy rookie running back Trey Sermon. Wilson and rookie quarterback Trey Lance were the only players who did not enter the game for the 49ers.

Here how much action each 49ers player saw on offense, defense and special teams:

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo 59

Running back: Elijah Mitchell 39, Kyle Juszczyk 24, JaMycal Hasty 20

Wide receiver: Brandon Aiyuk 55, Deebo Samuel 54, Mohamed Sanu 33, Trent Sherfield 4, Jauan Jennings 4

Tight end: George Kittle 43, Charlie Woerner 11, Ross Dwelley 7

Story continues

Offensive line: Daniel Brunskill, 59, Laken Tomlinson 59, Alex Mack 59, Trent Williams 59, Tom Compton 41, Mike McGlinchey 18

Defensive line: Arik Armstead 54, Nick Bosa 52, Samson Ebukam 51, D.J. Jones 41, Arden Key 25, Kevin Givens 20, Kentavius Street 19, Jordan Willis 18

Linebacker: Fred Warner 70, Azeez Al-Shaair 69

Cornerback: Emmanuel Moseley 70, K’Waun Williams 66, Dre Kirkpatrick 36, Josh Norman 34, Dontae Johnson 6

Safety: Talanoa Hufanga 70, Tavon Wilson 69

Special teams: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 23, Marcell Harris 23, Johnson 23, Woerner 21, Tyrell Adams 19, Trenton Cannon 18, Sheffield 18, Hasty 14, Mitch Wishnowsky 11, Tony Jefferson 10, Dwelley 10, Hufanga 9, Armstead 8, Jones 8, Taybor Pepper 7, Ambry Thomas 7, Kirkpatrick 6, Willis 6, Key 5, Street 5, Wilson 5, Juszczyk 4, Jennings 4, Jaylon Moore 3, Jake Brendel 3, Robbie Gould 3, Brunskill, Tomlinson, Aiyuk 3, Compton 3, Sanu 1

Did not play: QB Trey Lance, RB Jeff Wilson

Inactive: S Jimmie Ward (quad), WR Travis Benjamin, RB Trey Sermon, CB Deommodore Lenoir, OL Aaron Banks, DL Charles Omenihu, DT Maurice Hurst (calf)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast