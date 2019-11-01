49ers snap count: Emmanuel Sanders keeps busy in win vs. Cardinals

Through his first 10 days as a member of the 49ers, Emmanuel Sanders has played more snaps in two games than any other of the team's wide receivers.

Sanders has proven in a short period of time to be indispensable. On Thursday, he played 70 of the 49ers' 74 offensive snaps in a 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

"I think it's just all about going out and making plays, not overthinking it," Sanders said. "You just have to go out and do your job and that's what I'm trying to do. I'm just trying to go out and do my job.

"Sometimes I don't even know if it's third down or first down, it doesn't matter. At the end of the day when Kyle (Shanahan) calls a play, I have to go out and execute at a high level and that's what we're doing as an offense. I feel like that's the reason we're having a lot of success."

Sanders caught seven of the nine passes quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tossed his way Thursday, collecting 112 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win. Six of his seven receptions resulted in a first down or touchdown, and Garoppolo had a 155.6 passer rating when targeting Sanders, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tight end Ross Dwelley saw a significant increase in playing time with George Kittle banged up with a knee injury. Dwelley played 52 snaps, while Kittle was on the field for 51 plays.

Kittle had six receptions for 79 yards. He forced a season-high four missed tackles and now has 11 missed tackles forced which is tied for NFL lead among tight ends, according to PFF.

Dwelley contributed four catches for 29 yards, including a huge 11-yard reception on a third-and-9 play after the two-minute warning to enable the 49ers to run out the clock. Kittle was on the sideline because he felt as if his lack of mobility at that time in the game had become a hindrance to the team.

Here is a look at how much everyone on the 49ers played Thursday on offense, defense and special teams:

Offense

Total offensive snaps: 74

Quarterback – Jimmy Garoppolo 74

Running back – Tevin Coleman 41, Matt Breida 29, Raheem Mostert 2, Jeff Wilson 2

Wide receiver – Emmanuel Sanders 70, Deebo Samuel 49, Dante Pettis 22, Kendrick Bourne 20, Richie James 12

Tight end – Ross Dwelley 52, George Kittle 51, Levine Toilolo 20

Offensive line – Laken Tomlinson 74, Daniel Brunskill 74, Justin Skule 74, Mike Person 74, Weston Richburg 74











Defense

Total defensive snaps: 57

Defensive line – DeForest Buckner 45, Nick Bosa 42, Arik Armstead 36, Dee Ford 27, D.J. Jones 27, Solomon Thomas 20, Ronald Blair 19, Sheldon Day 13

Linebacker – Fred Warner 57, Kwon Alexander 40, Dre Greenlaw 27, Azeez Al-Shaair 4

Defensive back – Jaquiski Tartt 57, Jimmie Ward 57, Emmanuel Moseley 57, Richard Sherman 57, K'Waun Williams 38, D.J. Reed 4







Special teams

Total special teams plays: 26

Mark Nzeocha 22, Tarvarius Moore 22, Dontae Johnson 22, Greenlaw 22, Al-Shaair 22, Marcell Harris 19, Mostert 18, Wilson 14, Mitch Wishnowsky 13, Bourne 10, James 10, Kyle Nelson 9, Tartt 9, Reed 9, Ward 7, Buckner 7, Armstead 7, Jones 7, Dwelley 5, Blair 5, Robbie Gould 4, Sam Young 4, Person 4, Skule 4, Tomlinson 4, Richburg 4, Thomas 3



Not active

QB C.J. Beathard

WR Marquise Goodwin

FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee)

LT Joe Staley (leg)

RT Mike McGlinchey (knee)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot)

DL Jullian Taylor













