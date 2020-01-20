49ers snap count: Dre Greenlaw continues every-down role vs. Packers

Rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw played so well in Kwon Alexander's eight-game absence during the regular season, he has continued in his every-down role.

Greenlaw played 47 of the 49ers' 63 defensive snaps Sunday in the team's 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

Alexander, in his second game back after missing half the season with a torn pectoral, played 20 snaps in the game. Greenlaw registered six tackles, while Alexander was credited with two tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Defensive end Dee Ford saw greater playing time in his second game back. After playing 22 snaps in the 49ers' divisional-round victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Ford was on the field for 34 defensive plays on Sunday. He had one tackle.

Offensively, the 49ers stuck with their running game. They ran the ball 42 times for 285 yards, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo dropped back to pass just nine times. Garoppolo completed six of eight pass attempts for 77 yards. He was sacked one time.

The 49ers featured primarily two-back sets, as fullback Kyle Juszczyk was on the field for 40 offensive snaps, along with Raheem Mostert (45), Tevin Coleman (eight) and Matt Breida (two) combining for every snap.

[RELATED: Gore pumped that 49ers, Staley made it to Super Bowl LIV]

Here is a look at how much everyone on the 49ers played Sunday on offense, defense and special teams:

Offense

Total offensive snaps: 55

Quarterback – Jimmy Garoppolo 55

Running back – Raheem Mostert 45, Kyle Juszczyk 40, Tevin Coleman 8, Matt Breida 2

Wide receiver – Deebo Samuel 44, Emmanuel Sanders 41, Kendrick Bourne 14, Richie James 5

Tight end – George Kittle 53, Levine Toilolo 15, Ross Dwelley 8

Offensive line – Ben Garland 55, Laken Tomlinson 55, Mike McGlinchey 55, Joe Staley 55, Mike Person 55

Did not play – QB Nick Mullens, WR Dante Pettis













Story continues

Defense

Total defensive snaps: 63

Defensive line – Nick Bosa 51, DeForest Buckner 49, Arik Armstead 49, Dee Ford 34, Solomon Thomas 23, Sheldon Day 22, Anthony Zettel 13, Earl Mitchell 13

Linebacker – Fred Warner 63, Dre Greenlaw 47, Kwon Alexander 20

Defensive back – Jimmie Ward 63, Jaquiski Tartt 63, Emmanuel Moseley 63, Richard Sherman 63, K'Waun Williams 53, D.J. Reed 3, Tarvarius Moore 1







Special teams

Total special teams plays: 28

Elijah Lee 20, Mark Nzeocha 20, Moore 19, Mitch Wishnowsky 18, Marcell Harris 18, James 18, Reed 15, Ahkello Witherspoon 13, Bourne 12, Ward 11, Kyle Nelson 10, Dwelley 10, Armstead 10, Buckner 10, Tartt 9, Toilolo 8, Breida 8, Zettel 8, Robbie Gould 7, Daniel Brunskill 7, Justin Skule 7, Tomlinson 7, Staley 7, Garland 7, McGlinchey 7, Juszczyk 4, Moseley 4, Mostert 2, Warner 2, Thomas 2, Day 2, Kittle 1, Coleman 1, Williams 1, Bosa 1, Ford 1, Greenlaw 1



Not active

QB C.J. Beathard

RB Jeff Wilson

CB Dontae Johnson

TE Daniel Helm

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

WR Jordan Matthews

DL Kevin Givens













Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 6:00 p.m. Friday)

49ers snap count: Dre Greenlaw continues every-down role vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area