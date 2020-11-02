49ers snap count: Deebo Samuel injury shows lack of receiver depth

49ers' depth at receiver severely lacking with Deebo injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers fell behind and were forced to attempt twice as many passes as run plays.

Yet, only three wide receivers saw significant playing time in the 49ers' 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne played 63 and 60 snaps, respectively. Slot receiver Trent Taylor was on the field for 35 snaps.

Aiyuk led the 49ers with eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Bourne added eight receptions for 81 yards. Taylor had his best game of the season with three catches for 32 yards.

After that, the 49ers have no reason to have confidence in any other receiver as long as Deebo Samuel is out with a hamstring injury.

Dante Pettis has been a colossal disappointment as a second-round draft pick 2018. He played just three snaps on Sunday, and no passes were thrown his way.

The only time Pettis touched the ball was on a kickoff return, and his third-quarter fumble ended any chance for a 49ers comeback.

Here’s how much each of the 49ers played Sunday on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo 41, Nick Mullens 29

Running back: Jerick McKinnon 35, JaMycal Hasty 29, Kyle Juszczyk 27, Tevin Coleman 6

Wide receiver: Brandon Aiyuk 63, Kendrick Bourne 60, Trent Taylor 35, Dante Pettis 3

Tight end: George Kittle 46, Ross Dwelley 39, Charlie Woerner 6

Offensive line: Laken Tomlinson 70, Mike McGlinchey 70, Daniel Brunskill 70, Trent Williams 70, Hroniss Grasu 70

Defense

Defensive line: Arik Armstead 53, Kerry Hyder 51, Javon Kinlaw 47, D.J. Jones 35, Kevin Givens 29, Dion Jordan 25, Kentavius Street 19, Jordan Willis 16

Linebacker: Fred Warner 68, Dre Greenlaw 66, Azeez Al-Shaair 34

Defensive back: Marcell Harris 68, Emmanuel Moseley 68, Jason Verrett 68, Jimmie Ward 68, K’Waun Williams 33

Special teams

Tarvarius Moore 26, Johnathan Cyprien 26, Joe Walker 26, Ahkello Witherspoon 24, Dontae Johnson 20, Woerner 20, Dwelley 19, Al-Shaair 17, River Cracraft 14, T.Taylor 14, Mitch Wishnowsky 11, Armstead 9, Kinlaw 9, Jones 9, Jordan 8, Taybor Pepper 7, Jamar Taylor 6, McKinnon 6, Harris 6, Hyder 6, Robbie Gould 4, Juszczyk 4, Greenlaw 4, Tom Compton 3, Colton McKivitz 3, Tomlinson 3, McGlinchey 3, Hasty 3, Pettis 3, Skule 3, Willis 2, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 1

Did not play

None

Inactive

QB C.J. Beathard, WR Richie James (ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), DB Jaquiski Tartt (groin), CB Ken Webster, LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)