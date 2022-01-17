49ers snap count: Defensive line steps up after Nick Bosa's injury

49ers snap count: D-line steps up vs. Cowboys after Bosa's injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

ARLINGTON, Texas — Near the end of the first half, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was forced out of the game and later diagnosed with a concussion.

Although the 49ers did not have the services of their best defensive player, their play along the defensive line led the way to a 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a first-round NFC playoff game.

Bosa played 23 snaps, and eight other players on the 49ers’ defensive front played more than 20 snaps for a defense that allowed just 77 rushing yards and 214 net passing yards, including five sacks for minus-40 yards.

Afterward, John Bosa, Nick's father, told NBC Sports Bay Area that his son was feeling fine. John Bosa was outside the 49ers' locker room offering congratulations to 49ers players and staff members following the exciting victory.

Nick Bosa must pass through the NFL's return-to-play protocol to be cleared to play in the 49ers' NFC Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

The pressure the 49ers put on Dak Prescott was a big reason the Cowboys’ quarterback completed just 23 of 43 pass attempts and had a passer rating of 69.3. Nickel back K'Waun Williams forced the 49ers' only takeaway with a third-quarter interception.

Who stepped up along the 49ers’ defensive line?

"Everybody,” 49ers nose tackle D.J. Jones said. “Charles Omenihu, Kevin Givens, always Arik Armstead, everybody. This is one of the best units I’ve been a part of.”

The 49ers got huge contributions from Omenihu, whom the club acquired in a midseason trade from the Houston Texans.

Omenihu played a season-high 34 snaps and came through with three tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Armstead played 55 of the 49ers’ 72 defensive plays and followed up his outstanding game against the Los Angeles Rams in the regular-season finale with another dominating performance.

"He's the most important piece on this team, to me," Jones said. "I think Arik Armstead is a force. He can play outside, inside. He's a phenomenal three-technique. He can play 2i. He's a Swiss army knife, and I love it when he's inside with me. That's my guy."

Here is how much action every 49ers player saw on offense, defense and special teams.

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo 65

Running back: Elijah Mitchell 46, Kyle Juszczyk 40, Jeff Wilson 3, JaMycal Hasty 1

Wide receiver: Brandon Aiyuk 54, Deebo Samuel 47, Jauan Jennings 33, Trent Sherfield 17, Travis Benjamin 6

Tight end: George Kittle 63, Charlie Woerner 15

Offensive line: Laken Tomlinson 65, Daniel Brunskill 65, Tom Compton 65, Alex Mack 65, Trent Williams 70

Defensive line: Arik Armstead 55, Samson Ebukam 53, Charles Omenihu 34, D.J. Jones 32, Arden Key 24, Nick Bosa 23, Jordan Willis 22, Kevin Givens 22, Kentavius Street 21

Linebacker: Fred Warner 59, Dre Greenlaw 52, Azeez Al-Shaair 38

Cornerback: Ambry Thomas 72, Emmanuel Moseley 72, K’Waun Williams 62, Dontae Johnson 7

Safety: Jimmie Ward 72, Jaquiski Tartt 72

Special teams: Woerner 24, Johnson 24, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 22, Jeff Wilson 22, Mark Nzeocha 22, River Cracraft 19, Sherfield 19, Josh Norman 16, Wilson 15, Ross Dwelley 13, Robbie Gould 11, Hasty 10, Armstead 10, Mitch Wishnowsky 9, Taybor Pepper 9, Jones 8, Benjamin 7, Omenihu 6, Willis 6, Aaron Banks 5, Jake Brendel 5, Brunskill 5, Tomlinson 5, Compton 5, Ward 5, Juszczyk 4, Key 4, Greenlaw 3, Williams 2, Warner 2, Ebukam 1, Givens 1

Did not play: QB Trey Lance, OL Colton McKivitz

Not active: RB Trey Sermon, S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Marcell Harris, DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Darqueze Dennard, OL Jaylon Moore, DL Maurice Hurst

