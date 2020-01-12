49ers snap count: Defense remains fresh in dominant win over Vikings

The 49ers' offense controlled the clock Saturday in the team's decisive 27-10 playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers' defense did its part, too.

The 49ers allowed the Vikings to convert just two of 17 (17 percent) on third downs in the divisional round game in the NFC playoffs at Levi's Stadium. Seven of the Vikings' 11 offensive possessions ended without a first down.

The 49ers had great success with their run game and held the ball for nearly 17 more minutes than Minnesota (38:27 to 21:33). And that meant 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh could keep his defensive line fresh throughout the game.

The big three of Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner were not overworked. Buckner and Bosa played 35 snaps, while Armstead was on the field for 34 plays.

Eight defensive linemen saw significant action, including Sheldon Day (22), Dee Ford (22), Solomon Thomas (14), Anthony Zettel (11) and Earl Mitchell (11). Ford's contribution was especially important, as the edge rusher played just four snaps in the team's final six regular-season games due to a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander made his return to action after sustaining a torn pectoral on Oct. 31. The 49ers worked him back into the mix on base downs. Alexander played 25 snaps. Rookie Dre Greenlaw retained his every-down role, as he played 39 snaps.

Here is a look at how much everyone on the 49ers played Saturday on offense, defense and special teams:

Offense

Total offensive snaps: 71

Quarterback – Jimmy Garoppolo 71

Running back – Kyle Juszczyk 50, Tevin Coleman 33, Raheem Mostert 24, Matt Breida 12

Wide receiver – Emmanuel Sanders 61, Deebo Samuel 56, Kendrick Bourne 23, Richie James 3

Tight end – George Kittle 68, Levine Toilolo 19, Ross Dwelley 6

Offensive line – Ben Garland 71, Laken Tomlinson 71, Mike McGlinchey 71, Joe Staley 70, Mike Person 70, Daniel Brunskill 1, Justin Skule 1

Did not play – QB Nick Mullens, WR Dante Pettis













Defense

Total defensive snaps: 46

Defensive line – DeForest Buckner 35, Nick Bosa 35, Arik Armstead 34, Sheldon Day 22, Dee Ford 22, Solomon Thomas 14, Anthony Zettel 11, Earl Mitchell 11

Linebacker – Fred Warner 44, Dre Greenlaw 39, Kwon Alexander 25, Elijah Lee 2

Defensive back – Jimmie Ward 46, Jaquiski Tartt 46, Richard Sherman 44, Emmanuel Moseley 35, Ahkello Witherspoon 13, K'Waun Williams 26, Tarvarius Moore 6, D.J. Reed 2







Special teams

Total special teams plays: 26

Tarvarius Moore 21, Lee 21, Mark Nzeocha 20, Marcell Harris 19, Breida 16, James 16, Mitch Wishnowsky 15, Reed 14, Dwelley 13, Zettel 11, Mostert 10, Moseley 10, Kyle Nelson 9, Bourne 9, Ward 8, Armstead 7, Buckner 7, Toilolo 7, Witherspoon 7, Robbie Gould 5, Garland 5, Tomlinson 5, McGlinchey 5, Skule 5, Brunskill 5, Staley 4, Juszczyk 4, Day 3, Tartt 2, Thomas 2, Greelaw 1



Not active

QB C.J. Beathard

RB Jeff Wilson

CB Dontae Johnson

TE Daniel Helm

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

WR Jordan Matthews

DL Kevin Givens













49ers snap count: Defense remains fresh in dominant win over Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area