49ers snap count: Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman play big roles in return

Samuel, Sherman return to big roles in 49ers' win vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers typically like to ease players returning from injuries back into the action.

But, hey, drastic times call for drastic measures.

It does not get any more drastic for a team such as the 49ers clinging to slim playoff hopes.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and veteran cornerback Richard Sherman not only were cleared to return to action on Sunday, but they also provided the 49ers with big lifts in the team’s 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Samuel played 63 of the 49ers’ 72 offensive snaps — an unusually high volume (88 percent) for a wide receiver, let alone one who had not played in more than a month due to a hamstring injury.

Sherman was back in the 49ers’ starting lineup to open the game, and he did not come off the field for the team’s defense. Sherman played all 62 of the 49ers’ defensive snaps. He had not played since Week 1 due to a calf injury.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Samuel and Sherman were outstanding, as the 49ers improved to 5-6 and remained in the NFC playoff picture with the season sweep over the Rams.

"I can't tell you how good Deebo was today," Shanahan said following the game. "I always mess with him because I'm a very soft compliment type of guy. You've never arrived. You always get better.

“So Deebo's got a lot to work on, but he's one of the best football players I've been around. It doesn't matter how good it is or how good it looks, he's going to get it done."

Quarterback Nick Mullens targeted Samuel 13 times during the game. Samuel caught 11 passes for 133 yards and helped set up Robbie Gould’s game-winning field goal with a 24-yard reception.

Sherman led the 49ers with seven tackles and registered his 36th career interception.

Here’s how much each of the 49ers played Sunday on offense, defense and special teams.

Story continues

Offense

Quarterback: Nick Mullens 72

Running back: Kyle Juszczyk 31, Raheem Mostert 29, Jeff Wilson 25, Jerick McKinnon 18

Wide receiver: Deebo Samuel 63, Richie James 63, Kendrick Bourne 41, River Cracraft 2

Tight end: Ross Dwelley 44, Jordan Reed 31, Charlie Woerner 13

Offensive line: Mike McGlinchey 72, Daniel Brunskill 72, Trent Williams 72, Colton McKivitz 72, Laken Tomlinson 70, Hroniss Grasu 2

Defense

Defensive line: Arik Armstead 43, Kerry Hyder 41, Kevin Givens 41, Dion Jordan 39, Kentavius Street 32, Javon Kinlaw 21, Darrion Daniels 15, Alex Barrett 12, Willie Henry 4

Linebacker: Fred Warner 62, Dre Greenlaw 59

Defensive back: Jimmie Ward 62, Tarvarius Moore 62, Jason Verrett 62, Richard Sherman 62, Emmanuel Moseley 35, Jamar Taylor 23, Marcell Harris 6, Dontae Johnson 1

Special teams

Woerner 28, Johnson 27, Joe Walker 25, Harris 23, Ken Webster 21, Mitch Wishnowsky 19, Azeez Al-Shaair 18, Cracraft 17, Moseley 17, Taybor Pepper 14, Armstead 14, Trent Taylor 13, Austin Walter 13, Dwelley 12, Ward 12, Greenlaw 10, Justin Skule 7, McKivitz 7, McGlinchey 7, Brunskill 7, Tomlinson 7, Juszczyk 7, Grasu 7, Moore 7, Jordan 7, Robbie Gould 6, Hyder 6, Givens 6, Street 6, Barrett 5, McKinnon 4, Warner 3, J.Taylor 1, Kinlaw 1

Did not play

QB C.J. Beathard, OL Tony Bergstrom

Inactive

CB Ahkello Witherspoon, CB K’Waun Williams (ankle), RB Tevin Coleman (knee), S Chris Edwards, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), OL Tom Compton (concussion)