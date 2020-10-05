49ers snap count: Deebo Samuel eased back, no holding back George Kittle

49ers' Kittle takes full workload; Samuel eased back originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle returned to action Sunday night and was not eased back into the action.

Kittle played all but one of the 49ers’ offensive snaps on Sunday night in the 49ers’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi’s Stadium. Kittle sat out the past two games while recovering from a left knee sprain.

Meanwhile, the 49ers stayed true to their plan to have wide receiver Deebo Samuel play somewhere from 20 to 30 snaps in his first game of the season. Samuel was on the field for 25 snaps in the team’s Week 4 game upon his return from June surgery to repair a fractured left foot.

Kittle quickly returned to form as the team’s top pass-catcher. Quarterbacks Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard directed 16 passes at Kittle, who caught a career-high 15 of them for 183 yards. The only one that got away was Beathard’s short toss on a two-point conversion try.

Samuel caught all three of the pass attempts thrown his way for 35 yards. He also picked up 10 yards on a reverse.

Here is the complete rundown of play time for each 49ers player:

Offense

Quarterback: Nick Mullens 50, C.J. Beathard 23

Running back: Jerick McKinnon 67, Kyle Juszczyk 22, Jeff Wilson 6

Wide receiver: Brandon Aiyuk 64, Kendrick Bourne 50, Trent Taylor 37, Deebo Samuel 25, Mohamed Sanu 7

Tight end: George Kittle 72, Ross Dwelley 13, Charlie Woerner 2

Offensive line: Laken Tomlinson 73, Ben Garland 73, Daniel Brunskill 73, Trent Williams 73, Mike McGlinchey 73

Defense

Defensive line: Arik Armstead 48, Javon Kinlaw 47, Kerry Hyder 47, D.J. Jones 39, Dion Jordan 26, Kevin Givens 17, Ziggy Ansah 13, Kentavius Street 11

Linebacker: Fred Warner 62, Kwon Alexander 61, Azeez Al-Shaair 18

Defensive back: Jimmie Ward 62, Jaquiski Tartt 62, Jason Verrett 61, Dontae Johnson 59, K’Waun Williams 34, Jamar Taylor 10, Ken Webster 4, Tarvarius Moore 1

Special teams

Moore 22, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 21, Joe Walker 21, Marcell Harris 18, Woerner 16, Webster 16, JaMycal Hasty 14, Al-Shaair 13, Wilson 10, Mitch Wishnowsky 9, Dwelley 9, Ward 9, Dante Pettis 8, Johnson 8, Tartt 8, J.Taylor 8, Taybor Pepper 6, Armstead 6, Kinlaw 6, T.Taylor 5, Jones 5, Juszczyk 4, Jordan 4, Robbie Gould 3, Justin Skule 2, Colton McKivitz 2, Garland 2, Tomlinson 2, McGlinchey 2, Warner 1, Alexander 1, Hyder 1, K.Williams 1, Ansah 1

Did not play

C Hroniss Grasu

Inactive

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), LB Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps), OL Tom Compton, TE Daniel Helm