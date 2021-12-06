49ers snap count: Cornerback depth tested in Week 13 Seahawks loss

49ers' cornerback depth tested in Week 13 loss to Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SEATTLE — The 49ers had to dip into their depth at cornerback Sunday when starter Emmanuel Moseley sustained a right ankle injury in the first half.

They went even deeper into the depth chart when rookie backup Deommodore Lenoir struggled in his 25 snaps of defense.

Veteran Dontae Johnson played the entire second half of the 49ers’ 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and could remain in the lineup if Moseley’s condition keeps him out of action for a period of time.

“The fact that he couldn’t come back in concerns me,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They didn’t tell me if it’s high or low or anything like that. That’s all. I’ll find out (Monday).”

The 49ers’ pass defense was responsible for three takeaways and four sacks for 50 yards against Russell Wilson. The 49ers held Seattle to an average of just 4.4 yards per offensive snap.

But Wilson went after Lenoir after Moseley exited the game, and the Seahawks found some success through the air.

“It always hurts losing a guy like that,” Shanahan said of Moseley. “(I) wish he would have stayed in. But I don’t know what would have happened.”

The 49ers played Sunday’s game without linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin).

Azeez Al-Shaair started at middle linebacker and registered a game-high 16 tackles. He added a half-sack and a forced fumble while playing all but two defensive snaps. Al-Shaair left the game briefly in the fourth quarter with a shoulder stinger.

Trent Sherfield took over in place of Samuel, and played 57 of the 49ers’ 58 offensive plays.

He was targeted unsuccessfully on the 49ers’ final two plays of the game as the 49ers were looking for the tying points. Sherfield had two catches for 16 yards, while No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings had one catch for 8 yards while playing 29 snaps.

Here is how much action every 49ers player saw on offense, defense and special teams.

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo 58

Running back: Elijah Mitchell 49, Kyle Juszczyk 32, Jeff Wilson 2, JaMycal Hasty 1

Wide receiver: Trent Sherfield 57, Brandon Aiyuk 54, Jauan Jennings 29, Travis Benjamin 3

Tight end: George Kittle 54, Charlie Woerner 7, Ross Dwelley 2

Offensive line: Laken Tomlinson 58, Daniel Brunskill 58, Tom Compton 58, Alex Mack 58, Trent Williams 58

Defensive line: Nick Bosa 61, Arik Armstead 55, Samson Ebukam 43, D.J. Jones 42, Arden Key 20, Charles Omenihu 20, Kevin Givens 20, Jordan Willis 13, Kentavius Street 10

Linebacker: Azeez Al-Shaair 68, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 51, Tyrell Adams 1

Cornerback: Josh Norman 69, K’Waun Williams 69, Dontae Johnson 40, Deommodore Lenoir 25, Emmanuel Moseley 9

Safety: Jimmie Ward 70, Jaquiski Tartt 34, Talanoa Hufanga 49, Jaquiski Tartt 35

Special teams: Ambry Thomas 24, Woerner 22, Hufanga 22, Adams 22, Johnson 21, Justin March 15, Hasty 15, River Cracraft 14, Lenoir 14, Dwelley 12, Mitch Wishnowsky 11, Wilson 11, Armstead 11, Jones 9, Flannigan-Fowles 8, Taybor Pepper 7, Ebukam 7, Key 7, Robbie Gould 6, Ward 6, Tartt 6, Aiyuk 5, Benjamin 5, Omenihu 5, Aaron Banks 4, Jake Brendel 4, Brunskill 4, Tomlinson 4, Compton 4, Juszczyk 4, K.Williams 2, Al-Shaair 2, Bosa 2, Trenton Cannon 1, Jennings 1, Willis 1, Street 1.

Did not play: QB Trey Lance, OL Jaylon Moore

Not active: WR Deebo Samuel (groin), LB Marcell Harris (concussion), LB Fred Warner (hamstring), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), OL Colton McKivitz, DT Maurice Hurst (calf).

