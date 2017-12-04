49ers snap count: Colbert returns to action, plays every snap

CHICAGO – Safety Adrian Colbert returned to action Sunday and played every snap after missing just one game after undergoing thumb surgery during the bye week.

Colbert recorded three tackles in the 49ers' 15-14 victory over the Chicago Bears in a game in which the offense controlled the ball and provided plenty of rest for the defense.

The 36 plays the 49ers defended – 37, including a play nullified by penalty – were the fewest snaps against the 49ers since Oct. 20, 1991, when the Detroit Lions ran 35 plays against the 49ers.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made his first start as a member of the 49ers and completed 26 of 37 passes for 293 yards – the most ever in franchise history for a player making his starting debut.

Garoppolo completed passes to eight different receivers, including Trent Taylor, who was required intravenous fluids after spending most of the evening and morning sick from a case of food poisoning.

Taylor made the most of his 31 snaps on offense with six receptions for 92 yards. Five of his receptions extended drives with successful third-down conversions.

Here is a look at the 49ers' playing time on offense, defense and special teams:

OFFENSE

(75 plays)

Quarterback – Jimmy Garoppolo 75

Running back – Carlos Hyde 50, Kyle Juszczyk 40, Matt Breida 24

Wide receiver – Marquise Goodwin 58, Louis Murphy 42, Trent Taylor 31, Kendrick Bourne 25, Aldrick Robinson 18

Tight end – Garrett Celek 52, George Kittle 27, Logan Paulsen 8

Offensive line – Daniel Kilgore 75, Brandon Fusco 75, Laken Tomlinson 75, Trent Brown 75, Joe Staley 75.













DEFENSE

(37 plays)

Defensive line – Solomon Thomas 29, DeForest Buckner 26, Leger Douzable 23, Earl Mitchell 18, Sheldon Day 15, Elvis Dumervil 14, Ronald Blair 12, Cassius Marsh 11

Linebacker – Reuben Foster 37, Brock Coyle 29, Eli Harold 17

Cornerback – Ahkello Witherspoon 37, Dontae Johnson 32, K'Waun Williams 18, Leon Hall 10, Greg Mabin 5

Safety – Adrian Colbert 37, Eric Reid 37











SPECIAL TEAMS

(23 plays)

Dekoda Watson 15, Marsh 15, Elijah Lee 13, Dexter McCoil 13, Mark Nzeocha 13, Bradley Pinion 12, Victor Bolden 12, Mabin 12, Johnson 11, Robinson 11, Celek 10, Harold 8, Hall 8, Paulsen 8, Kyle Nelson 7, Witherspoon 7, Robbie Gould 6, Darrell Williams 5, Zane Beadles 5, Buckner 5, Colbert 5, Staley 5, Tomlinson 5, Kilgore 5, Fusco 5, Taylor 5, Thomas 5, Reid 4, Coyle 3, Foster 3, Mitchell 3, Breida 2, Dumervil 2, Juszczyk 2, Williams 2, Douzable 1





DID NOT PLAY

QB C.J. Beathard



INACTIVE

RB Jeremy McNichols

DB Antone Exum

LB Pita Taumoepenu

DL Aaron Lynch

OL Tim Barnes

DL D.J. Jones

DL Tank Carradine













