49ers snap count: Ambry Thomas plays well on 61 of 62 defensive plays

Rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas started his third consecutive game on Thursday night in the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Thomas played all 62 defensive snaps in the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

He did his job very well on 61 of those plays.

But in a 10-10 game late in the third quarter, the 49ers had the Titans in an impossible third-and-23 situation.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam made the egregious error of jumping offside, giving Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill a free play.

Tannehill took a deep shot along the right side to wide receiver A.J. Brown against Thomas, who had tight coverage on the play. Brown gave Thomas a nudge. It was subtle enough to not draw a penalty but forceful enough to get Thomas off-balance and not be able to make a play on the ball.

Brown came down with the 42-yard reception for a first down.

When asked about Thomas play, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, “I saw the long third down one just like you guys did. Couple he gave up, but wasn't the reason we lost.”

#49ers rookie CB Ambry Thomas gave up two receptions on five targets for 46 yards with two passes broken up last night vs. the Titans, according to @PFF. That's a 73.8 passer rating when targeted. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 24, 2021

Four plays later, Tannehill found Brown against veteran cornerback Josh Norman for an 18-yard touchdown to give the Titans a 17-10 lead. Norman also played all 62 defensive snaps.

Here is how much action every 49ers player saw on offense, defense and special teams . . .

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo 59

Running back: Jeff Wilson 44, Kyle Juszczyk 32, JaMycal Hasty 11

Wide receiver: Brandon Aiyuk 55, Deebo Samuel 45, Jauan Jennings 27, Trent Sherfield 12, Travis Benjamin 4

Tight end: George Kittle 59, Charlie Woerner 5, Ross Dwelley 1

Offensive line: Laken Tomlinson 59, Daniel Brunskill 59, Tom Compton 59, Alex Mack 59, Trent Williams 59

Defensive line: Nick Bosa 54, Arik Armstead 53, Samson Ebukam 40, D.J. Jones 24, Kentavius Street 22, Arden Key 18, Kevin Givens 15, Jordan Willis 13, Charles Omenihu 12

Linebacker: Fred Warner 62, Azeez Al-Shaair 50, Marcell Harris 26, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 14

Cornerback: Josh Norman 62, Ambry Thomas 62, K’Waun Williams 41

Safety: Jimmie Ward 62, Jaquiski Tartt 62, Jarrod Wilson 4

Special teams: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 19, Harris 19, Woerner 18, Dontae Johnson 15, Brian Hill 15, Curtis Robinson 13, River Cracraft 13, Deommodore Lenoir 12, Sherfield 12, Dwelley 10, Willis 9, Mitch Wishnowsky 8, Armstead 8, Ward 6, Jones 6, Taybor Pepper 5, Aiyuk 5, Hasty 5, Key 5, Robbie Gould 4, Omenihu 4, Jarrod Wilson 4, Jake Brendel 3, Aaron Banks 3, Brunskill 3, Tomlinson 3, Compton 3, Juszczyk 2, Warner 1, Bosa 1, Al-Shaair 1, K.Williams 1, Ebukam 1, Givens 1

Did not play: QB Trey Lance, OL Jaylon Moore

Not active: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

