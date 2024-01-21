49ers snap 44-game streak, allow 100-yard rusher vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

One impressive 49ers streak came to an end in San Francisco's 24-21 NFC divisional playoff round win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

Entering the contest, San Francisco had not allowed an individual 100-yard rusher for 44 consecutive games dating back to Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season when Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields rushed for 103 yards in San Francisco's 33-22 win at Solider Field. (h/t 49ers Week 18 game notes)

The streak was the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest since the New Orleans Saints held opponents without a 100-yard rusher for 50 consecutive games from 2017-2020.

MOST CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITHOUT AN OPPOSING 100-YD RUSHER, SINCE 2000

| Rank | Team | Games | Dates



| 1. | New Orleans Saints | 50 | 11/26/2017 - 12/6/2020

| 2. | San Francisco 49ers | 44 | 11/7/2021 – 1/7/24

| 3. | Baltimore Ravens | 39 | 12/17/2006 - 10/4/2009

| 4t. | Minnesota Vikings | 36 | 11/18/2007-12/13/2009

| | San Francisco 49ers | 36 | 11/29/2009 – 12/19/2011

| 5. | Pittsburgh Steelers | 32 | 12/20/2007 - 12/20/2009

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones put an end to that streak on Saturday, rushing 18 times for 108 yards on the ground against a leaky 49ers defense.

San Francisco received a big boost to the interior of the defensive line with Arik Armstead's return, but without defensive end Clelin Ferrell, San Francisco struggled to contain the edges and Jones made them pay on multiple occasions, including a 53-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers will review the film and look to improve their poor rushing defense in the NFC Championship Game against either the Detroit Lions or Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

