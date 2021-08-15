49ers sit out 22 players for preseason opener vs. Chiefs

49ers sit 22 players for preseason opener vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers returned to Levi’s Stadium on Saturday to play in front of a live crowd.

But some of the team’s top players will have to wait a while to get on the field.

The 49ers announced that 22 players will sit out the team’s exhibition opener against the Kansas City Chiefs due to injury or precautionary reasons.

The list of players who did not suit up for the game includes defensive linemen Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam and D.J. Jones.

Running back Raheem Mostert, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, center Alex Mack, left tackle Trent Williams, linebacker Fred Warner, cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley and safety Jimmie Ward are other starters whom the club decided to sit out of the team’s first of three preseason games.

The 22 #49ers not anticipated to play vs. Chiefs:

RB - Mostert, Mitchell

FB - Juszczyk

WR - Hurd, Sanu

TE - Kittle, Pruitt

OL - Mack, Williams

DL - Armstead, Bosa, Ebukam, Ford, Jones, Kinlaw

LB - Al-Shaair, Warner

DB - Clinton-Dix, Moseley, Verrett, Ward, Williams — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 15, 2021

The 49ers return to action next week with two practices, Thursday and Friday, against the Los Angeles Chargers. The teams meet on Sunday, Aug. 22, in a preseason game in Inglewood.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast