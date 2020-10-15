49ers on similar trajectory as 2019 Rams, Michele Tafoya explains

Tafoya explains similarities between 49ers, 2019 Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

An absolutely overpowering 2019 season had many lofting high expectations on the 49ers for what many expected to be another unchecked run to the Super Bowl. But through five weeks, it’s been anything but dominant for San Francisco. Numerous injuries to key starters along with wretched quarterback play has the 49ers 2-3, sitting in last place in the NFC West. A matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football” looms in Week 6, and NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya believes the 49ers are experiencing a season very similar to what LA dealt with in 2019.

“You have this tremendous year, and then all of a sudden, bam, you run into a wall,” Tafoya said on “49ers Talk.” “If nothing else, it gives the gift of humility, it gives you the gift of having to go through it and saying wow, we thought we were so much better than this, what’s going on.

“That is a gift, by the way, because sometimes you need to get a little broken up in order to heal up better, stronger.”

The Rams, like the 49ers a year ago, advanced all the way to Super Bowl LII, before being shut down by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in a disappointing loss.

LA proceeded to finish last season 9-7 and missed out on the postseason.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers already experienced plenty of humbling in his first two seasons, winning just a combined 10 games as he and general manager John Lynch worked tirelessly to rebuild a roster devoid of much talent.

In such a competitive NFC West, a playoff turnaround might not be in the cards this season. But that possibility isn't dead just yet, and the 49ers’ next chance to turn it around will be on Sunday night against Sean McVay and the 4-1 Rams.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast