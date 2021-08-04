49ers signing veteran cornerback B.W. Webb

The 49ers’ depth at cornerback was already shallow going into camp, and now injuries have left the club scraping the bottom of its roster for practice reps. To combat that issue, they’re signing veteran cornerback BW Webb according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Webb was a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2013 out of William & Mary. He’s played in six NFL seasons since then all with different teams. In those six years, Webb racked up 80 games and 35 starts. His most notable starting experience came with the Giants in 2018 when he started 12 games, and the Bengals in 2019 when he posted 13 starts.

While Webb has appeared in games with six teams, he’s been with nine. He didn’t play in 2017 after having cups of coffee with the Bears and Browns. He also missed all of last year after the Cardinals released him at the end of August.

Webb in 80 games has four interceptions, 27 pass breakups and a forced fumble. He also has significant special teams experience.