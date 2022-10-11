49ers kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s victory over the Panthers, so San Francisco is making a move to solidify its depth at the position.

Sam Sloman is joining the 49ers practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Sloman was last with the Steelers, spending parts of last year on the club’s practice squad. He was waived in May.

Sloman started his career with the Rams as a seventh-round pick in 2020 but was cut after missing three field goals and three extra points in seven games. He also kicked one game for the Titans in 2020.

Gould, who has been with San Francisco since 2017, has hit 6-of-9 field goals and all 11 of his extra points so far this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that the club will evaluate Gould’s knee later in the week to determine his availability.

After playing in Charlotte on Sunday, the 49ers are staying in West Virginia this week before playing the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday.

49ers signing Sam Sloman to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk