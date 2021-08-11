49ers signing safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix with Jaquiski Tartt injured

49ers signing safety Clinton-Dix with Tartt still injured originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Injuries are no laughing matter.

But with strong safety Jaquiski Tartt still recovering from a toe injury he sustained last season, the 49ers are signing veteran Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Former first-round pick Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, per his agents @_SportsTrust. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2021

Clinton-Dix, 28, is a former first-round pick who made the Pro Bowl in 2016. But he didn't play in any games last season.

In 2019, Clinton-Dix played all 16 games for the Chicago Bears. He totaled 78 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed. Over his six-year career, Clinton-Dix has averaged 87 tackles and 2.7 interceptions per season.

Clinton-Dix was part of a handful of veteran safeties who worked out for the 49ers on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, coach Kyle Shanahan didn't sound too optimistic regarding Tartt's return.

"He isn’t ready to go, yet," Shanahan said. 'We thought he would be, with the time it’s been given. He isn’t.

"And that’s just a fact.”

Tartt's season-ending injury came in Week 9, and he played just seven total games last year.

