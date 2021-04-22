49ers signing Maurice Hurst, ex-Raider, for more D-line depth

49ers signing ex-Raider Hurst for more depth on D-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers continue to add depth to their defensive line, as they are bringing in ex-Raider Maurice Hurst into the fold.

The defensive tackle will be joining former Las Vegas teammate Arden Key, who signed with the 49ers earlier in the week. Hurst announced the move on social media Thursday afternoon.

49ers Let’s Go to Work!! This defense is about to go crazy!! Time to eat!



#49ers || #FTTB — Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) April 22, 2021

The 2021 draft class of interior defensive linemen has been deemed the thinnest in several years. Needing depth that the 49ers figure might not be found in the draft, signing Hurst more than makes sense.

In his three NFL seasons before being waived by the Raiders, Hurst appeared in 40 games, including 17 starts. He recorded 8.0 sacks and 76 total tackles -- 51 solo, eight for a loss. He also managed 17 quarterback hits.

In his final season with the Raiders, Hurst racked up 11 total pressures -- one sack, five hits and five hurries. The former Michigan Wolverine was projected to go early in the 2018 NFL Draft until a medical exam at the NFL Combine revealed a heart condition.

After not being able to participate in drills at the combine, Hurst’s draft stock plummeted. He was later declared healthy enough to participate in Michigan’s Pro Day. Unfortunately for the early-round draft hopeful, the damage had already been done and he was not selected by the Raiders until the 5th round as the No. 140 overall pick.

