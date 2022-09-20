49ers signing Marlon Mack to 53-player roster

The 49ers are signing running back Marlon Mack to their active roster from their practice squad, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced.

San Francisco is running short on healthy backs.

Elijah Mitchell went on injured reserve last week after spraining his medial collateral ligament. He is expected to miss two months.

Now, rookie Ty Davis-Price will miss a “few weeks” after a high-ankle sprain diagnosis following Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

Davis-Price moved up the depth chart to backup Jeff Wilson after Mitchell’s injury. Jordan Mason, an undrafted rookie, is the other back on the roster.

Mack signed with the 49ers’ practice squad a week ago after the injury to Mitchell. He spent the previous five seasons with the Colts and rushed for 1,091 yards on 195 carries in 2019.

Mack signed with the Texans on April 11, but Houston released him Aug. 30.

