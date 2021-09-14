49ers signing Kerryon Johnson to practice squad

Raheem Mostert will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury and the 49ers have brought another running back into the fold to help deal with his absence.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client Kerryon Johnson is signing with the team’s practice squad.

Johnson was a 2018 second-round pick of the Lions and made his way to the Eagles as a waiver claim in May. He was waived with an injury designation in August and then released from injured reserve.

In 34 games with Detroit, Johnson ran 283 times for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 527 yards and three scores.

Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, and Trey Sermon are the backs on the 49ers’ active roster. Jeff Wilson is on the physically unable to perform list and will be eligible to return to action in five weeks.

