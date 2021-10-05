The 49ers have found a kicker.

With Robbie Gould set to miss a few weeks with a groin injury, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports San Francisco is signing Joey Slye.

Slye just finished a stint as the Texans’ fill-in kicker for Ka'imi Fairbairn, who came off injured reserve last week. Slye was 4-for-5 on field goals and 7-for-8 on extra points in three games for Houston.

After two seasons with the Panthers, Slye spent nearly all of training camp with the club but was cut on Aug. 28.

Slye was 29-for-36 on field goals last season with Carolina and 33-for-36 on extra points.

49ers signing Joey Slye originally appeared on Pro Football Talk