49ers signing Christian McCaffrey to 2-year extension worth $38M

Christian McCaffrey is universally viewed as the best running back in football and his contract will continue to reflect that. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a two-year extension that averages $19 million per year.

He’ll get an extra $8 million over what he was scheduled to receive, and will also earn $24 million more in guaranteed money. McCaffrey’s previous deal averaged $16 million per year, so it’s a nice raise for the 49ers running back.

Reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey once again has reset the RB market, signing a two-year extension with the 49ers, averaging $19 million per year, per sources. McCaffrey will receive an additional $8 million over what he was scheduled to make in the first… pic.twitter.com/1AythHhGL3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2024

Last season, McCaffrey was named Offensive Player of the Year and finished third in MVP voting after leading the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns. He had 2,023 yards from scrimmage in 16 games, which also led the NFL.

Since being traded to the 49ers in 2022, McCaffrey has 2,205 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns in just 27 games.

His new deal keeps him under contract through 2027, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#49ers star Christian McCaffrey's two-year, $38 million extension puts him under contract through 2027, when he'll be 31 years old. The highest-paid running back for five years and counting. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 4, 2024

McCaffrey has been the highest-paid running back for the last few years and he’ll keep that title for at least a little while longer thanks to this new deal.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire