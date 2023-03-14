49ers are re-signing center Jake Brendel to 4-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers are re-signing center Jake Brendel to a four-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

San Francisco faced stiff competition from the New York Jets, who made a run at Brendel. While the Jets offered him more money, according to The Athletic‘s Zack Rosenblatt, Brendel still chose to return to the 49ers.

The #49ers are bringing back C Jake Brendel on a 4-year deal, source said. The #Jets made a push, but he's back in SF. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

