49ers are re-signing center Jake Brendel to 4-year deal

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The San Francisco 49ers are re-signing center Jake Brendel to a four-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

San Francisco faced stiff competition from the New York Jets, who made a run at Brendel. While the Jets offered him more money, according to The Athletic‘s Zack Rosenblatt, Brendel still chose to return to the 49ers.

More to come.

More NFL Free Agency!

49ers officially announce Kevin Givens signing

49ers lose DL Hassan Ridgeway to Texans

End of an era: QB Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with Raiders

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

Recommended Stories