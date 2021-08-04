49ers signing B.W. Webb, veteran cornerback's agent says

49ers signing veteran cornerback B.W. Webb, agent says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have a new cornerback.

San Francisco is signing veteran cornerback B.W. Webb, his agent Sunny Shah announced on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Congrats to client BW Webb @OhGi_3Dawg3 on signing with the #49ers on a 1 year deal — Sunny Shah (@SunnyTheAgent) August 4, 2021

Webb, 31, is a six-year NFL veteran who has appeared in 80 career games (35 starts) with six different teams, never having stayed with one for more than a single season. He most recently started 12 of 15 games in which he appeared for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, in which he totaled 37 tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception. He did not play last season.

CB B.W. Webb has signed with the #49ers, his agent announces.



Webb has appeared in 80 games (35 starts) over six-year career with Cowboys, Steelers, Titans, Saints, Giants, Bengals. He did not play in a regular-season game last season. https://t.co/4GWAgNqNor — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 4, 2021

Webb provides the 49ers with some needed depth in the secondary. Fellow cornerback Emmanuel Moseley currently is on the COVID-19 list, while Dontae Johnson is day-to-day with a foot injury and Tim Harris Jr. is sidelined for a few weeks.

As for whether or not Webb will stick around when those players return to the field remains to be seen.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast