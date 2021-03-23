49ers sign Zach Kerr, defensive lineman, to contract in free agency

Dalton Johnson
·1 min read
49ers sign free-agent D-lineman Kerr to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There's a new Kerr in the Bay Area. 

The 49ers on Tuesday signed defensive lineman Zach Kerr to a one-year contract in NFL free agency, the team announced.

Kerr, 30, played 13 games last season for the Carolina Panthers, making four starts. He recorded 32 tackles -- two for loss -- nine QB hits and two sacks. The seven-year veteran has 9.5 sacks for his career. 

Kerr entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware. He has played for the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Panthers. 

RELATED: Way-too-early 2021 NFC West predictions after free agency

The veteran defensive lineman had an impressive 84.1 Pro Football Focus grade last season. 

This is the latest move by the 49ers to build a strong defensive line after bringing back D.J. Jones and adding edge rusher Samson Ebukam.

