49ers sign Zach Kerr

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 49ers announced Tuesday they signed defensive lineman Zach Kerr to a one-year deal.

The Panthers released Kerr last week to save $1.3 million on their salary cap.

Kerr, 30, appeared in 13 games in 2020, his only season in Carolina. He made four starts and had 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and nine quarterback hits.

He also has played for the Colts, Broncos and Cardinals in his seven seasons.

Kerr originally entered the NFL after signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He has appeared in 88 career games with 16 starts.

Kerr has totaled 167 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

49ers sign Zach Kerr originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 260: How to watch Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

    Miocic and Ngannou are facing off for the heavyweight title.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: One sleeper from every MLB team to draft

    Dalton Del Don sifts through every MLB team's roster to identify one fantasy baseball draft sleeper.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Who could be on the move at the NBA Trade Deadline?

    Who could be at the move at the NBA Trade Deadline that fantasy managers should prepare for?

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Kings acquire Mfiondu Kabengele from Clippers

    All the news, rumors and deals before the 2021 NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

  • Spurs players pay respect to NCAA women's tournament with iconic college jerseys

    Rebecca Lobo, Becky Hammon, Alyssa Mills and Cheryl Miller all got a shoutout on Monday night in San Antonio.

  • The Rory rebuild: Pete Cowen’s to-do list with McIlroy - but will it work?

    Rory McIlroy has confirmed Telegraph Sport’s exclusive that he has appointed Pete Cowen, the celebrated Yorkshireman with 10 majors and 275 Tour wins, as his new coach. The news is a major departure for McIlroy, who has only ever had one official coach since he was eight. Michael Bannon, who has guided the Northern Irishman for the last 23 years, will remain in the background but it is clear that Cowen has been entrusted with the reins. Together with McIlroy, the 70 year-old will no doubt formulate a long-term plan but with the Masters on the horizon, the race is on to rediscover the four-time major winner’s form and self-belief. Cowen is revered on the range for his ability to pull off ‘the quick fix' and these will be the four main areas to which his 'magic screwdriver' will be applied. The 'two-way miss' This is the overwhelming priority and it will be intriguing to see in McIlroy’s tussle with Poulter, if any progress has been made since the horror show in Ponte Vedra. At Bay Hill three weeks ago, McIlroy asked Cowen - a man he has known since he was 14 when the latter was the consultant coach for the Irish youth amateur team - to have a look at his technique. Mcilroy later admitted that in his attempt to emulate Bryson DeChambeau’s 200mph ball-speed, he unwittingly introduced gremlins into his fabled rhythm. “I’ve got myself into an unusual pattern,” McIlroy explained. “Usually the club gets out in front of me on the way back and then drops behind me on the way down. But at the minute it’s the opposite.”

  • March Madness betting roundup: $330K on Alabama cashes, $360K Kansas bet crashes

    One bettor put down $360,000 on Kansas, but the Jayhawks ended up losing by 34.

  • The Latest: NHL postpones Oilers-Canadiens game

    The NHL has postponed Edmonton's game at Montreal after two Canadiens players were placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi became Montreal’s first players to enter the protocol since the season began on Jan. 13. The league listed 10 players in the protocol, with the Los Angeles Kings still awaiting their test results.

  • A history of the NASCAR Cup Series on dirt

    This story originally appeared on NASCAR.com on Sept. 30, 2020: Bristol Motor Speedway announced Wednesday afternoon that the NASCAR Cup Series spring race at the .533-mile short track will be contested on dirt. It will be the first premier series event on a dirt track in more than 50 years. NASCAR historian Ken Martin presents […]

  • Sixers president Daryl Morey: NBA 3-pointers should be worth 2.5 points

    The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.

  • Belmont freshman Destinee Wells torches Gonzaga in big NCAA women's tournament upset

    Belmont claimed the tournament's second big upset on Monday and its first-ever tournament win.

  • Rory McIlroy to begin working officially with swing coach Pete Cowen

    For the first time since he was eight years old, Rory McIlroy has signed up with a new swing coach. The four-time major winner has cemented his relationship with Pete Cowen as he tries to recover his form in time for The Masters, the season’s first major that begins two weeks on Thursday. Cowen has worked in an unofficial basis with McIlroy before, but only when his long-time guru Michael Bannon has not been present at a tournament. Most recently, the much-lauded Yorkshireman was seen with McIlroy on the range at Bay Hill and then at Sawgrass a fortnight ago. Cowen told reporters that he “was just giving Rory my opinion” and pointed out that he has known him since he was a consultant coach to the Ireland amateur youth team. Yet now Cowen is being employed on an official basis, as Mcllroy seeks to benefit from the expertise that has brought 10 majors and more than 275 Tour wins in the last quarter of a century. The story of Rory McIlroy's dreaded 'two-way' miss Cowen’s roster has featured the likes of Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett and Tommy Fleetwood and currently includes Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter. Telegraph Sport broke the news of Cowen's appointment on Monday evening after it emerged that the the four-time major champion has told fellow pros of his “change in direction” in hiring him. McIlroy's agent, Sean O'Flaherty, subsequently confirmed to ESPN that the coach "is an addition to Rory's performance team." The news will lead to raised eyebrows, not least because of the longevity of the McIlroy-Bannon partnership. “Michael knows my swing better than anyone knows it, inside out,” Mcilroy remarked, as recently as July.

  • Preview: eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, Bristol Dirt Race

    What‘s better than a sequel? The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series returns for its second season Wednesday evening, kicking off with a brand-new challenge: the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track. Just four days before the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series take the green flag in the first-ever Bristol Dirt Race, the drivers will compete […]

  • With LeBron out indefinitely, which team will step up at the NBA trade deadline?

    He’ll return for sure, but who’ll truly be around to greet him upon his re-arrival?

  • UFC 260 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega postponed due to COVID-19

    UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Pacers listening to pitches on Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis could be next

    Multiple teams are saying the Indiana Pacers are listening to pitches on Malcolm Brogdon and are monitoring Domantas Sabonis as well.

  • Kenny Golladay reportedly signs 4-year, $72 million deal with Giants

    Kenny Golladay will be the Giants' top receiving option for the next few seasons.

  • Report: Falcons add RB Mike Davis to boost offense

    The Atlanta Falcons are signing running back Mike Davis to a two-year contract, NFL Network reported Tuesday. An Atlanta native, Davis was selected by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and played two seasons in San Francisco, then with the Seattle Seahawks (2017-18), Chicago Bears (2019) and Panthers (2019-20).

  • 2021 NFL draft: LSU's Jabril Cox fits modern coverage LB mold to a tee

    We continue our countdown of the top 100 overall prospects for the 2021 NFL draft with No. 43 overall, the FCS star-turned-SEC standout with excellent coverage ability.

  • Bucks trounce Pacers 140-113 without injured Antetokounmpo

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to another win. Jrue Holiday led the way. Holiday had 28 points and 14 assists to help the Bucks breeze past the Indiana Pacers 140-113 on Monday night for their seventh consecutive victory.