49ers sign WR Mohamed Sanu

·1 min read
NFL: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens
The San Francisco 49ers signed free-agent receiver Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal on Saturday, according to his agent, Mike McCartney. Terms were not disclosed.

The 49ers signed Smith on Sept. 18, but they cut him less than a month later on Oct. 6 after he made just one catch for nine yards in three games. He signed with the Lions and played in seven games (four starts), making 16 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown.

In San Francisco, he will compete to be the team's No. 3 receiver, replacing Kendrick Bourne, who signed with the Patriots. The 49ers' top two receivers are expected to be Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Sanu had a good season under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator with the Falcons. In their one season together in 2016, he had 59 catches for 653 yards and four touchdowns.

In nine seasons, Sanu has 420 receptions for 4,694 yards and 27 touchdowns. He's also been a threat throwing the ball, as he has gone 7-for-8 passing for 233 yards, four touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

--Field Level Media

