49ers sign WR Jauan Jennings to 1-year contract extension to keep him through 2025

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings will be with the 49ers through the 2025 season the team announced Wednesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal is worth up to $15.4 million with $10.5 million guaranteed.

Jennings was given a one-year restricted free agent tender to ensure he’d stay with the club for the 2024 season. Now he’s added an additional one year to keep him in San Francisco for at least two more seasons after not signing his RFA tender.

It makes sense the club would want to keep Jennings around given some of the flux their receiving corps is in. He figures to be a key player for them as a third WR who is a third-down threat, red-zone weapon and dynamic run blocker. While his role could get cut down some with the arrival of Ricky Pearsall in 2024, there’s a chance it expands again in the 2025 season when the club is likely to undergo some changes in their WR room.

Jennings, a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, didn’t have an impact in Year 1. He was on the practice squad and then suffered an injury that prevented him from coming up to the active roster late in the year.

In 2021 though he came on strong as a reliable third-down option who added a nastiness to their run blocking that the receiving corps previously lacked. Since 2021 he’s been a staple third WR in their offense, racking up 78 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire