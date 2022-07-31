49ers to sign WR Deebo Samuel to 3-year extension

The 49ers’ nightmare is over. They’ve agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver Deebo Samuel per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The deal is for three years and worth up to $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract and wasn’t likely to play out the fourth season without some kind of long-term assurance. He requested a trade in late April a week before the NFL draft after taking issue with either his role as a ‘wide back’ per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Any concerns about his long-term future were apparently quelled by the 49ers and allowed the former second-round pick to come back to the negotiating table.

Samuel had a strong rookie season that he backed up with an injury-riddled sophomore campaign. In Year 3 he broke out with 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Now he’ll have a chance to back up his stellar 2021 season where he earned a First-Team All-Pro nod with a couple more big years. If he replicates his productivity from last year over the next two seasons, we could see Samuel earn another sizable raise in the near future.

