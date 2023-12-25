49ers sign Willie Snead to active roster

The 49ers announced a number of roster moves ahead of Monday night's game against the Ravens.

Veteran wide receiver Willie Snead has been signed to the active roster off of the practice squad. The Niners opened the roster spot for Snead by waiving offensive lineman Matt Pryor.

The 49ers ruled wide receiver Jauan Jennings out for Monday night.

Snead has appeared in three games this season and he has one catch for nine yards. He also played in four games for the 49ers last year and made 95 appearances for the Saints, Raves, Panthers, and Raiders before joining the NFC West club.

The 49ers also announced that they have elevated defensive lineman T.Y. McGill and cornerback Jason Verrett from the practice squad. Both players will revert back after the game.

McGill will help a line that's missing Arik Armstead and could be without Javon Hargrave.