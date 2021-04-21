49ers sign Wayne Gallman to free-agent contract for running back depth

49ers sign Gallman to help boost running back depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers added a piece to their offensive backfield Wednesday when they signed free agent running back Wayne Gallman to a one-year contract.

Gallman, 26, will give the 49ers a solid alternative option to Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Last season with the New York Giants, Gallman rushed 147 times for 682 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

A fourth-round pick out of Clemson in 2017, Gallman is a versatile back who can be a threat in the passing game. During his rookie season, Gallman caught 34 passes while also rushing 111 times.

While Mostert and Wilson are slated be the top two options, Gallman should compete for one of the final roster spots in training camp.