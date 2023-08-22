49ers sign veteran WR Anthony Miller

The 49ers signed free agent receiver Anthony Miller to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

They waived receiver Dazz Newsome in a corresponding move.

Miller spent the offseason with the Steelers before they waived him June 20. He has remained a free agent since.

The Bears made him a second-round pick in 2018, and he spent five years in Chicago. Miller was with the Texans for two games in 2021 and with the Steelers for two games in 2021. He spent last season on the Steelers' injured reserve list.

Miller has appeared in 50 games with 18 starts, totaling 140 receptions for 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also appeared in two postseason contests, registering five receptions for 56 yards.

Newsome signed a futures contract with the 49ers in January.