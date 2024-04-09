49ers sign veteran TE Eric Saubert to one-year contract

Last week, the San Francisco 49ers missed on signing tight end Brock Wright when the Detroit Lions matched the 49ers’ offer sheet for the restricted free agent. On Monday, the 49ers turned their attention back to the tight end room with the addition of a veteran free agent.

On Monday, the 49ers announced the signing of tight end Eric Saubert to a one-year contract.

In 2017, the Atlanta Falcons drafted Saubert in the fifth round out of Drake. Since being drafted by Atlanta, Saubert has bounced around the NFL, playing for nine different teams before signing with the 49ers.

Last season, Saubert was initially signed by the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. After being released by the Dolphins in August, Saubert went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad before signing with the Houston Texas in late October.

In 2023, with the Cowboys and Texans, Saubert recorded three catches for 12 yards in 10 games. Saubert has 36 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns in 84 career games.

Saubert will round out the 49ers’ tight end depth chart behind George Kittle, which also features sophomores Brayden Willis and Cam Latu.

