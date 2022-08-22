49ers to sign veteran S Tashaun Gipson

The 49ers are set to add some depth to their banged up safety group. They’re signing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

San Francisco held a workout with Gipson while they were in Minnesota last week.

Gipson, 32, has been in the NFL since 2012 when he debuted with Cleveland as an undrafted rookie from the University of Wyoming. He spent four years with the Browns, three with the Jaguars, one with the Texans and the last two with the Bears. He was a Pro Bowler for the Browns in 2014 when he hauled in a career-high six interceptions.

In 10 seasons Gipson has played in 140 games with 132 starts. He’s posted 27 interceptions and 57 pass breakups.

The 49ers with Jimmie Ward (hamstring) out and Dontae Johnson (ribs) banged up have been mixing and matching safeties. George Odum, Tarvarius Moore and undrafted rookie Tayler Hawkins held down the safety spots during the team’s second preseason game vs. the Vikings.

With Ward potentially out into the regular season, having some safety depth in camp will help the 49ers get through their last couple practices and preseason finale.

Gipson could potentially land a roster spot depending on how San Francisco feels about its safety depth and Ward’s health going into the regular season.

