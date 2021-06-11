49ers to sign veteran OL to replace Justin Skule after injury

Offensive lineman Justin Skule was supposed to be in the mix for a roster spot with the 49ers. His season was cut short by a torn ACL in OTAs though that’ll sideline him for the year. San Francisco is set to add veteran OL Senio Kelemete according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The 49ers don’t have a ton of depth on their offensive front, so adding another versatile player like Kelemete to the mix gives them another option at swing tackle who can also slide down to play guard.

Kelemete made his way into the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Cardinals out of the University of Washington in the 2012 draft. He played one season with Arizona, four with New Orleans and three with Houston – starting sporadically at each stop. His only extended time as a starter came in 2018 when he started 14 of his 15 games for the Texans. The only season he didn’t play at least one game in was 2013 when he spent the year on the Saints’ practice squad.

In all, Kelemete brings 88 games of NFL experience and 42 starts to a 49ers offensive line that is still ironing out its starting right guard and some key depth spots. His ability to play inside and outside gives him a legitimate shot to compete for a place on the 53-man roster.