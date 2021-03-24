49ers sign veteran DL Zach Kerr to 1-year deal

The 49ers on Tuesday made another addition to the interior of their defensive line when they announced the signing of former Panthers DL Zach Kerr.

Kerr made his way into the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Colts in 2014. He spent three seasons in Indianapolis, two in Denver and one in Arizona before making his way to Carolina for the 2020 campaign.

In seven NFL seasons Kerr has played in 88 games with 16 starts. The 30-year-old has 9.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in his career. He figures to add some depth to an interior that was relatively thin going into the offseason.

DJ Jones re-signed with the 49ers and figures to work in as the starter, while Kerr will battle for a spot behind him on the depth chart.