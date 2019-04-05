49ers sign veteran defensive lineman Damontre Moore after AAF folds originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers on Friday signed veteran defensive lineman Damontre Moore to a one-year deal, the club announced.

Moore, 26, has played for five teams in his six-year NFL career after entering the league as a third-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2013 out of Texas A&M.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He most recently played for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football (AAF), where he recorded 22 tackles, seven sacks and a fumble recovery. The league abruptly ceased operations this week.

Moore (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) appeared in two games last season with the Raiders and recorded one tackle. He played three games with Dallas in 2017 and four games with Seattle in 2016.

[RELATED: George Kittle believes 49ers have answer for everything NFC West can throw at them]

Moore played in 42 games with the New York Giants in his first three seasons. He played the final three games of 2015 with the Miami Dolphins.

In his NFL career, Moore has registered 83 tackles and 10 sacks.