49ers re-sign veteran CB Dontae Johnson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 49ers added another veteran piece to their secondary as they aim to reconstruct a group that saw most of its players hit the free agent market. The club on Friday announced Dontae Johnson re-signed with San Francisco on a one-year deal.

Johnson was a fourth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2014, and spent his first four seasons with the club before spending time with Buffalo in 2018 and with the Chargers in 2019. He made his way back to the 49ers in 2019, and then again in 2020 when they suffered a rash of injuries at the position.

While he won’t likely factor into any competition for a starting job, the team likes his experience and his ability to contribute on special teams. In a group with so many inexperienced players, Johnson’s 87 NFL games played could be valuable. In those 87 games he’s earned 25 starts and hauled in two interceptions.

This is another good addition for San Francisco, but it won’t stop them from using draft capital on the position in the draft. Johnson is a depth piece who’ll need a strong camp to even make the final roster.

Recommended Stories

  • Full order of Saints picks in 2021 NFL draft

    The New Orleans Saints currently have eight selections in the 2021 NFL draft per a league announcement, including three compensatory picks.

  • Panthers signing former Cardinals TE Dan Arnold to 2-year deal

    The Panthers are signing former Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold to a two-year, $6 million contract according to Peter Schrager at NFL Network.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers host Lane Taylor, veteran guard, on free-agent visit

    Lane Taylor has missed most of the last two seasons with injuries, but could provide some depth for the 49ers' offensive line.

  • 2021 NFL draft order: Official list of Tennessee Titans picks

    The Tennessee Titans have a total of nine selections in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups ahead of Week 11

    Check out our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire pickup offerings ahead of Week 11.

  • Eagles sign free agent safety Anthony Harris to 1-year deal

    The Eagles are signing free agent safety Anthony Harris to a one-year deal. By Reuben Frank

  • 49ers re-sign Dontae Johnson to one-year deal

    The 49ers announced a one-year deal with cornerback Dontae Johnson. In 2020, Johnson spent time on San Francisco’s practice squad and active roster. He appeared in 14 games with three starts and finished with 19 tackles, three passes defensed and the first sack of his career. He also added eight tackles on special teams. He [more]

  • Raiders 7-round draft order after NFL returns draft pick taken for COVID violations

    For the third time in a matter of days, the Raiders had added a draft pick to their 2021 total. This one is added on appeal. They had been docked their round six pick for repeated COVID-19 violations during the season. They appealed the ruling and ...

  • Kirk Cousins makes another $35 million today

    Few NFL players have worked the system to their advantage better than Kirk Cousins. The 2012 fourth-round pick, taken by Washington in the same draft that resulted in three first-round picks and a second-round pick being used to get Robert Griffin III, played out a pair of franchise tags in 2016 and 2017, earning $19.95 [more]

  • Richard Sherman not surprised by Emmanuel Moseley's new 49ers contract

    Richard Sherman spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area about the 49ers re-signing Emmanuel Moseley.

  • Examining Sam Darnold's remaining trade market as Jets take their time with QB decision

    There are people around the NFL who believe the Jets will eventually trade Sam Darnold, and others who are convinced the Jets will stick with the 23-year-old for at least another year.

  • Schumer, DeBlasio decry 'terrorism' on Asian-Americans

    According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, the incidence of hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019.Civil rights advocates have connected the rise in incidents to the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China. Some Americans, including Republican former President Donald Trump, started calling the coronavirus the "China Virus," "The China Plague," and even the "Kung Flu."New York Mayor Bill de Blasio echoed that sentiment on Friday."We are confronting right now a terrorism being directed at Asian-American communities. Let's be clear. A terrorism, a fear that has been created and it emanated from Washington D.C. and it was state-sponsored," he said.

  • Kevin Johnson to sign with Titans

    The Titans are adding depth to their secondary with a player familiar to the AFC South. Kevin Johnson will sign a one-year deal with the Titans, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said. Johnson began his career with the Texans as a first-round pick in 2015 and played four years with the club, appearing in 35 games. [more]

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Rickie Fowler brushes off Nick Faldo’s criticism, sees hope at Honda Classic

    Rickie Fowler brushed off Nick Faldo's criticism and was optimistic about his PGA Tour future on Friday at the Honda Classic.

  • What Warriors' Jordan Poole starting means for Steve Kerr relationship

    With Stephen Curry injured, the Warriors made a smart move in giving Jordan Poole a start at point guard.

  • Elderly Asian woman attacked in San Francisco fights back

    An elderly woman who was attacked on Market Street in San Francisco, the latest victim in a wave of attacks on Asians in the Bay Area, turned the tables on her assailant, leaving him with injuries that required a trip to the hospital. CBS San Francisco's Andrea Nakano has the exclusive interview with the woman.

  • Nearly $800,000 raised for two elderly Asian people attacked in San Francisco

    Video of an injured and crying Xiao Zhen Xie standing on a street corner prompted thousands to share messages and donate San Francisco has seen an increase in attacks on Asian elders in recent weeks. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The GoFundMe pages for two elderly, Asian victims of assault in San Francisco have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors around the world, as the US reels from the Atlanta shootings that killed eight people, including six Asian women. A day after the Atlanta shootings, Xiao Zhen Xie, 75, was standing at a San Francisco intersection, waiting to cross the street, when a white man ran up to her and punched her face. In a video of the incident, Xie points to the wooden plank she used to strike back at him. Footage of her sobbing, holding a cold pack up to her bleeding eye as police apprehend her assailant struck a raw nerve, as the country contends with a surge of anti-Asian attacks. “My mom feels dizzy, and very scared, and traumatized – and very hurt,” Dong-Mei Li, Xie’s daughter, told KPIX on Thursday. “The right eye still cannot see anything and is still bleeding, and we have something to absorb the bleeding,” she said. The fundraising page that Xie’s grandson, John Chen, set up has raised more than $649,000, and has been the most visited fundraiser on GoFundMe for the past 24 hours, a spokesperson for the organizing platform said. More than 22,500 people in 50 US states and 55 countries contributed. Thousands shared messages of sympathy and support. “No Grand Mother should have to go through this kind of hate,” one donor said. “I cry everytime I think about her and your family. I wish her a strong and speedy recovery,” said another. Police say Steven Jenkins, 39, is responsible for assaulting Xie, as well as the assault on 83-year-old Ngoc Pham, a Vietnamese American man who was shopping at the local farmers market when he was attacked. Police said they are still investigating both assaults. Pham is in hospital, suffering from a nose fracture and neck injuries, according to the GoFundMe page that the Community Youth Center of San Francisco has set up to help him pay for medical bills. Pham “has always had a positive outlook on life as a result of him surviving 17 years in a Vietnamese concentration camp”, his page notes. So far, donors have contributed more than $137,600. The group Stop AAPI Hate reported that since last March, there have been nearly 3,800 reports of anti-Asian incidents reported across the country – though many more likely have gone unreported, they said. Anti-Asian rhetoric, fueled by Donald Trump and the far right’s insistence on using offensive, stigmatizing language to describe the coronavirus, has helped provoke violence, advocates said In the Bay Area, several reports of attacks on Asian elders in San Francisco and Oakland have shaken the community. Earlier this year, an 84-year-old immigrant from Thailand, Vicha Ratanapakdee, was killed in San Francisco after being shoved to the ground. This week, Pak Ho, a 75-year-old man from Hong Kong died in Oakland after being assaulted and robbed. Xie’s grandson Chen shared that the family was overwhelmed by the support they received. And Chen shared a message from Xie, translated from Cantonese: “She hopes the younger generation of Asian Americans can all stand up for one another, and hope they can stick up for the elderly.”

  • Texas Roadhouse Founder, CEO Kent Taylor Dies

    Kent Taylor, the Founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) passed away, the company said in a Friday press release. His cause of death was not released in the statement. What To Know: Taylor founded the Texas-themed restaurant chain in 1993. He came up with the concept while working as a bartender at TGI Fridays. Texas Roadhouse is a classic textbook definition of a success story. He told Restaurant Business in a May 2020 interview that three of the chain's first five stores failed but he never gave up his vision. "Survival mode was where I lived for quite a few years," he said. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the CEO said he found himself "right back there again." During the pandemic, Taylor pivoted the company's focus to emphasize to-go orders and sold raw cuts of meat for consumers to cook at home. Taylor donated $5 million of his own money to help support hourly wage workers impacted by the pandemic. Related Link: Why Texas Roadhouse Could Be A Big Post-Shutdown Winner Why It's Important: Shares of Texas Roadhouse are up nearly 60% over the past six months amid expectations for a major rebound in restaurant demand. The stock was lower by around 3% after the surprise announcement of Kent's passing. Greg Moore, Lead Director, provided this statement on behalf of the Board of Directors: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kent Taylor. He founded Texas Roadhouse and dedicated himself to building it into a legendary experience for "Roadies" and restaurant guests alike. During the pandemic, he gave up his entire compensation package to help support his frontline workers. This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership. He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched." What's Next: Texas Roadhouse announced Jerry Morgan will assume the title of CEO, effective immediately. Morgan joined Texas Roadhouse in 1997 as the Managing Partner of its first restaurant in Texas. He was appointed as President in 2020 and was part of the company's existing succession plan. The stock was trading down about 2.5% to $93.63 Friday morning. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: Airspan's CEO On Why The Company 'Defines The Terms' Of 5G RevolutionStarbucks Is Perking Up With Trends 'Moving Strongly In The Right Direction'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sailing: Spithill keen to come back for another America's Cup tilt

    Spithill, who was part of Oracle Team USA's team that lost 7-1 to TNZ in 2017, helped Luna Rossa into a 3-2 lead but five successive race defeats ended his bid for a third America's Cup triumph on Wednesday. The 7-3 loss also dashed Italy's hopes of securing sport's oldest international trophy for the first time and Spithill, who skippered Oracle to America's Cup wins in 2010 and 2013, felt he had let the team down.