49ers sign undrafted rookie wide receiver off Dolphins practice squad

The 49ers on Thursday announced a new addition to their roster. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Matt Cole who was on the Miami Dolphins practice squad, signed a two-year deal with San Francisco.

Cole played his college football at D-II McKendree University.

The versatile receiver posted 93 receptions for 1,618 yards and 17 touchdowns in 42 games. He also had 48 carries for 314 yards and a touchdown, and contributed on special teams.

He spent training camp with the Dolphins and was signed to their practice squad immediately after his release at final roster cuts.

With WR Trent Taylor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Cole gives the 49ers another receiver with special teams experience.