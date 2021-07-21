49ers sign Trey Sermon to four-year contract, claim Nsimba Webster

49ers sign rookie RB Sermon, claim return specialist originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With their eyes on a return to Super Bowl contention, the 49ers are making sure they have no distractions when training camp kicks off.

After reportedly agreeing to a massive contract extension with linebacker Fred Warner on Wednesday, the 49ers turned around signed rookie running back Trey Sermon to a four-year contract, the team announced.

The 49ers also claimed wide receiver and kick returner Nsimba Webster off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

Sermon figures to play an important role in the 49ers' offense this season, after San Francisco traded up in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft to select the Ohio State running back.

With Sermon, Raheem Mostert, Wayne Gallman Jr., and sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell, coach Kyle Shanahan has a deep and talented backfield to torment defenses with. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a torn meniscus and is expected to miss four to six months.

Webster originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Eastern Washington product appeared in 21 games for the Rams and returned 32 punts for 203 yards along with 18 kickoff returns for 404 yards.

After locking up Warner and Sermon, the 49ers now can focus on coming to terms on a contract with rookie quarterback Trey Lance before they can turn their full attention to what they believe will be a return to championship contention this season.

The 49ers will report to training camp on July 27, with on-field workouts beginning on July 31.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast