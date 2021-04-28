The 49ers announced Wednesday they have re-signed offensive lineman Tom Compton to a one-year deal.

He appeared in seven games with three starts after joining San Francisco as a free agent in 2020.

Compton, 31, entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Washington Football Team in 2012. He spent four seasons with Washington.

Compton then spent one year in Atlanta, one year in Chicago, one year in Minnesota and one year with the Jets.

He has appeared in 106 games with 37 starts along the offensive line in his nine seasons.

49ers re-sign Tom Compton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk