49ers re-sign Tom Compton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 49ers announced Wednesday they have re-signed offensive lineman Tom Compton to a one-year deal.

He appeared in seven games with three starts after joining San Francisco as a free agent in 2020.

Compton, 31, entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Washington Football Team in 2012. He spent four seasons with Washington.

Compton then spent one year in Atlanta, one year in Chicago, one year in Minnesota and one year with the Jets.

He has appeared in 106 games with 37 starts along the offensive line in his nine seasons.

49ers re-sign Tom Compton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Lions pick up fifth-year option on center Frank Ragnow

    Lions pick up fifth-year option on center Frank Ragnow

  • Denver Broncos starting quarterback solutions since Peyton Manning retired

    The Denver Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater. Take a look at all of their QB fixes since Peyton Manning retired.

  • 49ers cut Josiah Coatney

    The 49ers announced they have waived defensive lineman Josiah Coatney. Coatney, 25, signed a reserve/future contract with San Francisco on Jan. 4. The Ole Miss product originally entered the league with the Steelers last year after going undrafted. The Steelers waived Coatney out of training camp. Coatney ended up signing with the 49ers’ practice squad. [more]

  • Draft Wire mock sends Trey Lance and CB help to San Francisco

    The San Francisco 49ers snag Trey Lance and Kelvin Joseph in a two-round Draft Wire mock.

  • Seahawks: We have to let legal process play out with Aldon Smith

    Aldon Smith‘s arrest on a battery charge was a topic at a Wednesday press conference with Seahawks General Manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll. Smith was arrested due to an incident that occurred days after agreeing to a contract to join the Seahawks as an edge rusher. The Seahawks issued a statement at [more]

  • Capitals put exclamation point on three-game sweep of Islanders

    The Capitals tallied their second shutout in the last three games in a dominating 1-0 win over the Islanders.

  • Broncos pick up former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater in Panthers trade

    The Broncos traded for Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater, bringing in the Saints backup to compete with Drew Lock, and maybe a 2021 draft pick.

  • George Kittle on taking a QB: John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan haven’t led us astray yet

    When the prospect of the 49ers moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo came up in February, tight end George Kittle said he thinks that Garoppolo “can lead us to another Super Bowl” and dismissed the discussion as a way to fill time during the offseason. The 49ers’ trade for the No. 3 pick made it clear [more]

  • George Paton: Teddy Bridgewater adds competition and experience

    The Broncos made their trade for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater official on Wednesday afternoon. Broncos General Manager George Paton issued a statement to go with the announcement that confirmed that the Broncos will pit Bridgewater and Drew Lock in a competition for the starting job. The Broncos could add another participant to the mix during this [more]

  • Mets claim catcher Deivy Grullón

    The Mets have claimed catcher Deivy Grullon and added him to the 40-man roster.

  • Mickey Loomis: I don’t see a lot of holes on Saints roster

    The Saints parted ways with a number of players this offseason as they worked to get under the salary cap in time for the start of the league year, which might lead some to believe that the team might be looking to maximize the number of draft picks they use in the next few days. [more]

  • Knicks in talks with Luca Vildoza, EuroLeague star from Argentina

    The Knicks have been in talks with EuroLeague star G ﻿Luca Vildoza.

  • Canadiens F Jonathan Drouin taking leave of absence

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday. Drouin, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve and the Canadiens asked everyone to respect his privacy. "The most important thing right now is 'Jo' taking care of what he needs to take care of," Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • UFC 261: How, when and where to watch Kamaru Usman face Jorge Masvidal

    Dana White is giving three title fights to the UFC's first full-capacity crowd in over a year.

  • Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NHL roundup: Lightning, Panthers clinch playoff bids

    Brayden Point tallied a goal and two assists, Alex Barre-Boulet scored and Ondrej Palat added two assists as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning rode strong production from their top line to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4 on Tuesday night and clinch a playoff berth. Alex Killorn added two goals and Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay improved to 7-3-0 in its past 10 games by winning for the third straight time.

  • Jaw-dropping body transformation has Andy Ruiz Jr. primed for another title run

    Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.

  • Will Deshaun Watson be traded this week?

    As the 2021 draft looms, the biggest NFL story of the past six weeks has taken a back seat. It possibly won’t stay there. There’s still a scenario in which the Texans trade quarterback Deshaun Watson before, during, or immediately after the draft. The door swings open to a trade if Watson and his 22 [more]

  • Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine shot: 'I have my reasons'

    For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May