49ers sign three linemen to 90-man roster, two from practice squad

The 49ers on Monday signed three players to their 90-man offseason roster, including two players who finished the season on their practice squad.

The 49ers re-signed offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith and defensive lineman Alex Barrett, as well as offensive lineman Jake Brendel.

Brendel, 27, appeared in 21 games with the Miami Dolphins from 2016 to '18. He started three games with the club at center in 2018.

He originally entered the NFL in 2016 after signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie from UCLA. He went on to the Dolphins practice squad before his promotion to the active roster in November of his rookie season.

Brendel spent time last season with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers signed Jones-Smith to their practice squad in November after Miami waived him. Barrett signed with the 49ers last season after the Raiders waived him. Barrett recorded 19 sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in his 50-game college career at San Diego State.

