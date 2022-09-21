49ers sign Tevin Coleman to practice squad in series of roster moves

49ers bring back Coleman, promote Mack in series of roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Veteran running back Tevin Coleman, who formed a potent duo with Raheem Mostert during the team’s 2019 postseason run, is back with the 49ers.

The 49ers on Wednesday signed Coleman to a spot on the team’s practice squad after Elijah Mitchell and rookie Ty Davis-Price were sidelined with injuries in the first two games of the season.

Mitchell is expected to miss approximately two months with a knee sprain, while the club expects Davis-Price to be out “a few weeks” with a high ankle sprain, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers made several moves official on Wednesday: quarterback Trey Lance was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture and ligament damage to his right ankle, and veteran running back Marlon Mack was promoted to the 53-man roster.

Also, the 49ers officially signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to the practice squad and released cornerback Kary Vincent Jr.

Coleman appeared in 22 games with 12 starts for the 49ers in 2019 and 2020. He gained 597 yards (3.6 average) and scored six touchdowns during the regular season.

In the 49ers’ playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Coleman carried 22 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-10 victory.

Coleman, 29, played last season with the New York Jets. He appeared in 11 games and rushed for 356 yards.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast