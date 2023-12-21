49ers sign Taylor Stallworth to practice squad

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that the team has not discussed signing Ndamukong Suh to bolster a defensive tackle group thinned out by injuries, but they are adding a different veteran to the mix.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client Taylor Stallworth has signed to the 49ers practice squad. Stallworth was released off of Titans injured reserve last month.

Stallworth played in one game for the Titans before going on the list and appeared in one game for the Texans and six games for the Chiefs last year. He had longer runs with the Colts and Saints over the previous four seasons and has 52 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries for his career.

The 49ers played without defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave in last Sunday's win over the Cardinals.