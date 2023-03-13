Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson will remain in San Francisco rather than testing free agency.

Gipson and the 49ers agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old Gipson started all 17 games for the 49ers last season after arriving in free agency just before the start of the regular season. He has previously played for the Bears, Texans, Jaguars and Browns.

Gipson was slated to hit free agency on Wednesday, but instead he’ll stick around another year in the 49ers’ secondary, where he played well last year.

49ers re-sign Tashaun Gipson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk