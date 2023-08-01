49ers sign Taco Charlton

Former Cowboys first-round draft pick Taco Charlton will get another chance in the NFL with the 49ers.

San Francisco announced today that it has signed Charlton, a defensive lineman who went to the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Charlton was a disappointment in two seasons with the Cowboys and was ultimately released early in 2019. He has spent time since then with the Dolphins, Chiefs, Steelers, Saints, Bears and Jaguars. In his career, Charlton has 11.5 sacks.

To make room for Charlton on the roster, the 49ers cut safety Avery Young.