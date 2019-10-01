49ers sign tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, cornerback Teez Tabor to practice squad

The 49ers on Tuesday signed two players to the club's 10-member practice squad.

The club signed offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith and cornerback Teez Tabor. They also released offensive linemen Will Holden and Ryan Pope from the practice squad.

Tabor (6-foot, 201 pounds) was a second-round NFL draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2017 from the University of Florida. He appeared in 22 games with five starts the past two seasons, but was among the Lions' final cuts before the start of the regular season.

Jones-Smith (6-7, 345) originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Houston Texans from the University of Pittsburgh. After the Texans waived him, he signed with the Miami Dolphins. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Pope was released after being on the initial 49ers' practice squad. Pope was a coveted undrafted rookie who originally signed with the Lions. Pope had four offers for the practice squad, and opted to sign with the 49ers.

Holden spent just two weeks on the 49ers' practice squad, as the club signed him to fill the spot that was vacated when running back Jeff Wilson was promoted to the 53-man roster.

